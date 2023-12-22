City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 1.3 %

RDVY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

