S.A. Mason LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

