City Holding Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.