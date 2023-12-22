S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRO opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

