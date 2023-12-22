Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

