Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBR opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.