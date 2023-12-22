Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City Holding Co. owned 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

