Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

