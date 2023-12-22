Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $412.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

