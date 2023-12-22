Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,521 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

