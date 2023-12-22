The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

