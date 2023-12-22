Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,466,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,279,000 after buying an additional 405,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.