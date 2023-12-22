Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

