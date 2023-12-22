Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

