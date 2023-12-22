PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DVN stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.