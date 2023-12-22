PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $252.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

