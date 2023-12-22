Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

