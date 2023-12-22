Courier Capital LLC Acquires 3,898 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

