Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

