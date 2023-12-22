Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. 3,741,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,199,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Specifically, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

