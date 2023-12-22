Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average of $164.14.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.