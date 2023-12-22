Courier Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.81 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

