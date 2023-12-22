Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.