Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $279.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average is $254.55.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

