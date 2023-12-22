Courier Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

