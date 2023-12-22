OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

