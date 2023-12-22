Summit Global Investments Buys 6,307 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

PRU stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

