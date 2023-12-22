Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 276.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,886 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.97 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.