Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

