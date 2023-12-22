Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.