Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.83 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

