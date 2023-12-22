Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 339.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

