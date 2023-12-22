Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

LW stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.