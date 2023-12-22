Summit Global Investments Acquires 49,851 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.