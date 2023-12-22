Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

