Weaver Consulting Group Has $329,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 45.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

