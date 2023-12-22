McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

