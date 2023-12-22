Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 654 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

