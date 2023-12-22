Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 140.2% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

COST stock opened at $665.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.11 and its 200-day moving average is $561.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

