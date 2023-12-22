Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.