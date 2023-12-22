OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $299.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 170.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

