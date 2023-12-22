NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

NIKE stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

