Optimum Investment Advisors Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST opened at $665.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

