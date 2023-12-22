Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $120,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.01.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

