McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.3 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.