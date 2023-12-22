McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,638,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

