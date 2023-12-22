OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
