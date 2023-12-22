Weaver Consulting Group Buys 5,691 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 3.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

XBJL opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

