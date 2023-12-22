Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.42% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $570.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

