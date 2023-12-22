Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 6.78% of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FUSI opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

